India-UAE flight suspension: Emirates Airline issues new update

Dubai: Emirates Airline has announced that the flight tickets from India to UAE will be available for passengers from July 16, as reported by Khaleej Times citing the travel section of the air carrier’s website. ‘Emirates has suspended all passenger flights from India until July 15, 2021. Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE,’ said Emirates on its website.

Earlier the national air carrier of Dubai has announced that the flights from India to UAE would remain suspended indefinitely. The authorities in UAE imposed a suspension on flights from India on April 24.

Also Read: Arab coalition forces shoot down Houthi drone, targets Saudi Arabia

Earlier the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in UAE has imposed a ban on UAE citizens from traveling to countries including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, Namibia, Zambia, Vietnam, Congo, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Uganda .