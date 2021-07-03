Parliament’s monsoon session begins on July 19

New Delhi: Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have issued official orders for the Monsoon session to begin on July 19.

In a communication issued on Friday, the Lok Sabha announced, ‘The Sixth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 19th July 2021. Subject to exigencies of government business, the Session is likely to conclude on Friday, the 13th August 2021.’

The Rajya Sabha said, ‘The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, 19 July 2021, at New Delhi. The Upper House stated that the session will consist of approximately 19 sittings.

It comes amid a decline in new Covid-19 cases in the country. Additionally, the vaccination drive has been stepped up across India, with reports stating that over 440 members of Parliament have been vaccinated with one dose and 210 members in the Rajya Sabha have been vaccinated with two doses.

In 2020, the monsoon session started in September and the winter session was not conducted due to the coronavirus situation.

This year’s Budget Session was also concluded by March 25. The first part of the session began on January 29 and concluded on February 29, while the second part began on March 8 and was scheduled to end on April 8.

Parliament holds three sessions every year: Budget session (January/February to May), Monsoon session (July to August/September), and Winter session (November to December).