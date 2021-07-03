Sachin Tendulkar’s son MS Dhoni applies for a teacher’s job in this state

Raipur: Apparently, in a very bizarre incident, an applicant named Mahendra Singh Dhoni applied for a job in Raipur as a teacher, and he also wrote his father’s name, Sachin Tendulkar. What’s even more surprising is that the person’s profile was shortlisted for the position, and he was invited for an interview in the selection process for contractual teachers in the district of Raigarh.

Further, based on the applicant’s 98 percent score in graduation, he was on the top of the list. But when Mahendra Singh Dhoni failed to show up for the interview on June 2, the officials got suspicious and called the number in his application. However the contact number proved unreachable, so officials realized their mistake and the application was considered fake, but it is still unclear how the applicant reached the interview round.

‘Based on the cut-off marks, his name was on the top of the list of applicants. He didn’t come to face the interview. We had a feeling the concerned person may not be genuine. So we informed the school education department and lodged a police complaint about investigation’, R P Aditya, who is the district education officer in Raigarh, told the media.

The application of the so-called ‘MS Dhoni’ states that he was a graduate of CSVTU University in Durg district. The application quickly went viral and numerous candidates began sharing it online. Some bizarre cases like these are often ignored, but the authorities have decided to file an FIR against the person who filed the fake application.