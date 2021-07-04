Air Force plane carrying 85 crashes; 40 rescued

Manila: A Philippine Air Force C-130 plane carrying 85 people crashed on Sunday while landing on the Jolo island in Sulu province. The rescue team has rescued 40 people from the burning wreckage of the plane. The rescue operation is progressing. As per reports, the plane crashed just after its landing. The plane missed the runway and crashed.

‘It’s very unfortunate. The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed,’ said Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana. The plane was carrying troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city to the island.