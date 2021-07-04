‘Biden administration has launched an assault on everything we cherish and value’: Former US President Donald Trump

New York: Former US President Donald Trump came down heavily against US President Joe Biden over his ‘radical left movement’. Trump at his ‘Save America’ rally in Sarasota, Florida accused that Biden is attacking all that US people value and cherish.

‘The mission for us all here tonight is to preserve the legacy of July 4, 1776, and to defend our liberty from the radical left movement that seeks to cancel this date, demolish our heritage, and destroy our beloved nation,’ said Trump.

‘In just five months the Biden administration has launched an all-out assault on everything we cherish and we value. Under Joe Biden and the left – I don’t know if it’s Joe to be honest with you, it’s somebody.”Does anybody know who it is? It’s somebody,’ said Trump.