Customs officials seizes heroin worth 7 crore

Delhi: The Delhi airport customs have seized heroin worth Rs 7 crore from a concealed package of bangles, during checking at the New Courier Terminal in the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The parcel was sent from Africa to an address at Delhi-NCR.

Last week, customs officials had seized heroin weighing 18 kilograms worth Rs 126 crore from two African nationals. ‘The two were intercepted after they crossed the green channel and were approaching the exit gate of the International Arrival Hall. Both were found to be part of a syndicate,’ said a statement from the customs.