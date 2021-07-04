Donald Trump is running for President again without a doubt: Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon declares that there is ‘absolutely no doubt’ that former President Donald Trump will seek the White House in 2024. Trump has teased the possibility of running for president in 2024, but has not confirmed his plans. While some Republicans oppose the former president running for office in the future, others remain supportive of him but fear he will hurt the GOP in down-ballot races in more moderate districts. Meanwhile, most Republican voters appear to support his bid for the White House.

In an interview with Newsmax on Friday, Bannon stated that Trump will run for re-election in 2024: ‘There is no doubt about that’. After that, he focused on charges against the former president’s business, the Trump Organization, in New York. It was political in nature to ‘try to stop him. They’re not gonna stop him. This is only going to make the MAGA movement more determined’, said Bannon. According to Bannon, ‘the MAGA movement, the America First movement, is more engaged, more energized’.

Trump suggested on Wednesday that he might run again in 2024, prompting Bannon’s remarks. Sean Hannity, a Fox News host, questioned former President Trump: ‘While you don’t have to say what your answer is, have you made up your mind [about 2024]?’ Trump replied later, ‘I don’t really want to. Our country needs it. It isn’t fun, fighting constantly, fighting always’.

From May 18 to 24, Quinnipiac University polled Republicans and found that two-thirds (66%) wanted Trump to run for president again. Thirty percent of respondents said no to the idea. More than half (85%) of GOP voters said that they wanted Republican candidates for elected office to agree with Trump on policy issues. In contrast, the poll found two-thirds (66%) of Americans generally oppose him running for office again.

Donald Trump and his allies continue to claim that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election due to widespread voter fraud. Despite these extraordinary allegations being thoroughly litigated and debunked, many GOP voters still cling to the lies. Two-thirds of Republicans believe that Biden’s win was not legitimate, while just a quarter (25%) believe the president actually won.

Trump appointed Bannon as his chief executive for his 2016 presidential campaign, and he acted as his chief strategist and senior advisor at the White House from January to August 2017. In August 2020, he was indicted for fraud for allegedly defrauding supporters of an online campaign to ‘Build the Wall’. Trump pardoned him just before he left office in January. A request for further comment from Trump’s press office was not immediately returned.