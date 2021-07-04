Emirates Airlines announces extension of flight suspension

Dubai: The flagship air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has extended the suspension of flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka until July 15, 2021. The decision to extend the suspension was taken in line with the UAE government’s directives.

As per the guidelines, all passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. Only UAE nationals, UAE Golden Visa holders and members of diplomatic missions are exempted from this entry ban.

Earlier, the UAE-based air carriers, Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways has announced suspension of flight services to and from Saudi Arabia. The flight suspension will come into effect from July 4 till further notice.