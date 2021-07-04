Iran behind the cargo ship attack, claims Israel

Tel Aviv: Israel has started a probe to determine whether Iran was behind the attack against the cargo ship, traveling to UAE from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A cargo ship named CSAV Tyndall partially owned by an Israeli company, was attacked using a missile, at the Indian Ocean on Saturday. No casualties were reported after the attack.

The responsibility of the attack has not yet been claimed by any organization or country, and Israel has not officially responded to the incident.

The Indian Ocean is witnessing continuous attacks on the vessels. Earlier in February and April, cargo ships owned by Israeli companies were attacked in the Gulf of Oman. In April, an Iranian cargo ship was attacked in the Red Sea. Iran’s largest navy ship also sank in early June after catching fire in the Gulf of Oman.