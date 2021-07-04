‘Population explosion’ is a threat to state’s development: CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the ‘population explosion’ is a threat to the state’s development. The CM said this after his meeting with 150 leading indigenous Muslim personalities from diverse fields.

‘Today I met over 150 intellectuals, writers, doctors, artists, historians and professors among others. We discussed various issues confronting the Assamese minority people. All present in the meeting agreed that a ‘population explosion’ in some parts of Assam posed a threat to the development of the state. If Assam wants to become one of the top five states in India, then we have to manage our population explosion. This was agreed by all, ‘ said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also Read: ‘If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here, then the person is not Hindu’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The government has also decided to form eight sub-groups with members from the indigenous Muslim community to suggest various developmental measures. There will be a Chairman from the community and a Member Secretary from the government in each sub-group. These groups will submit reports on the development of the community within the next three months.

‘These sub-groups will discuss the entire range of issues related to the minority community. After the compilation of the reports, a roadmap will be created for the community. We will work over the next five years in accordance with that roadmap,” Sarma said.