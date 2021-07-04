State government extends lockdown

Chandigarh: The Haryana government extended the lockdown imposed in the state till July 12 with some relaxation in the restrictions. The government took this decision as the test positivity rate declined in the state.

Also Read: State govt appoints veterinary doctors on temporary basis

As per the new order issued, all shops will be allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm. Malls will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 percent seating capacity. Stadiums and sports complexes will be allowed to open for sports activities without spectators, but swimming pools and spas will remain shut.