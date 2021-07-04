State govt starts ‘Tika 1.2’ from July 5

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced via Twitter on Saturday, that Goa will launch Tika Utsav 1.2 from 5th July that will emphasize the administration of the 2nd dose of the vaccine for those who have completed 84 days. Earlier the Center began a vaccination drive in April known as ‘Tika Utsav’ to speed up the nationwide vaccination drive and check a resurgent coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Sawant said that all adults will be able to receive their first or second dose of Covid-19 during the drive. ‘However, all persons above 18+ can walk in to get either 1st or 2nd dose during this drive at any of the venues. The public may contact their local representatives/Health Officials for the timetable of the venue in their locality,’ he tweeted.

The Union Health Ministry reports that 9,60,730 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Goa so far, of which 8,37,780 were first doses.

The Goa government extended the lockdown on Friday until July 12 with a few relaxations. CM Sawant relaxed the opening hours of shops, allowing them to be open from 7 am to 6 pm. Additionally, the state government reopened salons, outdoor sports complexes, and stadiums after reviewing the Covid-19 situation.