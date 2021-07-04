UAE based air carriers announces new flight suspension

Dubai: UAE based air carriers, Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways has announced suspension of flight services to and from Saudi Arabia. The flight suspension will come into effect from July 4 till further notice. The decision was taken in line with the latest instruction from the Saudi Arabia government.

‘In line with the latest directive issued by the government of Saudi Arabia, passenger travel between the UAE and Saudi Arabia has been suspended, effective from 23:00 Saudi local time on July 4, 2021, until further notice,’ Etihad said in a statement on its website. ‘Customers with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as their final destination, arriving on/after July 5, 2021, will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin,’ said Emirates.

The Interior Ministry in Saudi Arabia had suspended flights to three countries including the UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam. As per the new order issued by the ministry, all passengers arriving in the country from these countries will be required to undergo institutional quarantine. Citizens who intend to return before that date will be spared institutional quarantine.