Another gangster in custody! Falls in a trap set by NCB

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Sonu Pathan from Mumbai’s Dongri area in connection with gangster Chinku Pathan’s drugs case.

NCB reported that Sonu Pathan is close to Chinku Pathan. ‘One Sonu Pathan, a close aide of Chinku Pathan, arrested from Dongri area of Mumbai last night, in connection with gangster Chinku Pathan drugs case,’ NCB said in a statement.

For the last five months, Sonu Pathan was missing. ‘Last night, NCB got information that Sonu Pathan is going to come to meet his family members. Acting on the tip-off, NCB laid a trap and caught Sonu Pathan,’ the statement added.

The Mumbai police have registered several cases against Sonu Pathan.

The NCB arrested Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Chinku Pathan on January 20 with a large amount of drugs from the Dongri area of the city.

At present, Chinku Pathan is in the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad because NCB found a Dawood connection while investigating the drugs case. He is the grandson of gangster Karim Lala.