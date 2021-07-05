Flight Suspension: Emirates Airlines issues new update for passengers

Dubai: Emirates Airlines issued a new update for passengers as UAE suspended passenger flights from 8 countries. The Dubai-based airline has urged customers to ‘call back later’ if the query is not related to travel within the next 48 hours.

‘Our contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later. If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with us, or your booking office to make new travel plans,’ the airline said in a statement.

Earlier the air carrier announced that flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria and South Africa will be suspended until July 15 and flights to and from Saudi Arabia are suspended until further notice.