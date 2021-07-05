‘Miss his presence greatly’: PM on Ram Vilas Paswan’s birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a message of tribute to the former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary, characterising him as a friend whom he deeply missed.

‘Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered,’ PM Modi tweeted.

Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2021

Ram Vilas Paswan, the union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, died in October, last year.

PM Modi’s homage comes days after Chirag Paswan, Ram Vilas Paswan’s son, voiced displeasure with what he saw as the Prime Minister’s and the governing BJP’s lack of support in his struggle with Pashupati Paras for control of his Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).