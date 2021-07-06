Aamir Khan rumoured to be dating Fatima Sana Shaikh

The separation of actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao has shocked his fans and the industry. Azad Rao Khan is the couple’s son, and they’ve been married for 15 years. As soon as Aamir Khan announced their divorce in an official statement, the actor from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ became the target of internet trolls and bullies. Not only Aamir, but also actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was targeted by netizens due to rumors of an old relationship with the actor.

Fatima made her Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan in the film ‘Dangal.’ Following the success of ‘Dangal,’ Fatima worked with the actor on ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’ Following the release of Dangal, rumours of a romance between the two began to circulate.

With the reports of Aamir and Fatima’s romance, it was also rumoured that Kiran was upset about it.

Fatima’s name is being dragged in this matter after Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce, and people are mocking her for it.