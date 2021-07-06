Breaking News: India sees its first drop in cases in 111 days

COVID-19 cases in India decreased for the second straight day. It is the lowest number in 111 days, with 34,703 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total reached 3,06,19,932. According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of active cases fell by 17,714 and the number of cases fell to 4,64,357. The number of single-day fatalities fell to 553, the lowest amount over the past three months. To date, 4,03,281 people have died. Data updated at 8 am showed another marginal increase in mortality to 1.325.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 35.71 crores, the Union Health Ministry announced on Monday. Vaccination doses totaling over 41.34 lakh have been administered at 7 pm, according to a report published at the time. In the 18-44 age group, 18,30,741 people received the first dose of the vaccine and 1,40,368 received the second dose on Monday.

Read more: ‘Aim for the leg, not the chest’: Chief minister to Cops

As of the beginning of the third phase of the vaccination campaign, 10,25,96,048 people in the age group of 18-44 have received their first dose and 29,19,735 their second. The COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in more than 50 lakh first doses in eight states – Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.