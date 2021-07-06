Sonakshi Sinha to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming ‘Heera Mandi’

Finally, the casting rumors for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Pakeezah-inspired epic opus Heera Mandi have come to an end. Two actresses have reportedly been cast in the next film.

While Huma Qureshi was the first actress to be finalized, Sonakshi Sinha is the next to join the Heera Mandi train.

As per recent reports, a person close to the development said, ‘More than Sonakshi herself it’s her father who has been most keen that she work with Bhansali. Sonakshi did a Bhansali production earlier than Rowdy Rathod. She will now be playing one of the protagonists in Heera Mandi.’

What makes it even more intriguing is that, in addition to Sinha, famous actresses such as Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta, and Manisha Koirala have been cast in pivotal roles. The first two and last episodes are believed to be directed by Bhansali, while the rest would be directed by Vibhu Puri.

Sinha is reportedly taking Kathak training in order to execute the Mujras in Heera Mandi, which would be unlike those in Pakeezah or Umrao Jaan. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also working carefully on the film’s music and dances since he wants them to be unique.

Heera Mandi, commonly known as Shahi Mohallah, is a Lahore red-light district. According to reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film of the same name would center on the culture of the red light area and the lives of its sex workers.

Reportedly, Bhansali, in December 2021, has joined hands with the OTT giant Netflix for the film.