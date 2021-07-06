Sputnik V vaccine: Morepen Lab makes first test batch

New Delhi: Morepen Laboratories, which has cooperated with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for producing Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, has begun production of the test batch at its facility in Himachal Pradesh. The first batch will be sent for a quality check to Gamaleya Center in Moscow.

The domestic drug firm signed an agreement with RDIF last month that included both production and technology transfer. ‘As the pandemic is yet far from over and new, more dangerous variants of coronavirus are being detected in various regions of the world, RDIF is increasing capacities for the production of Sputnik V in India, one of the key hubs,’ RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev told the media.

Read Also: 146 passengers leave for UAE after Covid tests at Kochi airport

According to him, the increased production will allow ‘India and its partners globally to speed up vaccination with one of the best vaccines in the world’.

Sushil Suri, chairman and MD of Morepen Laboratories, said, ‘We are delighted to partner with RDIF for the prestigious project of producing Sputnik V in India.’

RDIF has already signed agreements with other pharma companies in India such as Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma and Virchow Biotech for vaccine production.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted Panacea Biotec a license to manufacture Sputnik V earlier this week.