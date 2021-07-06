State government orders complete lockdown in 7 districts

Guwahati: Assam government has declared complete lockdown in seven districts from July 7. The decision was taken as the test positivity rate remained high in these districts.

There will be a complete ban on the movement of public and private transport in these districts which includes Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon. All commercial establishments, shops, restaurants, cold storage and warehouses will be closed till further order in these districts.

The state government also imposed a curfew from 5 pm to 5 am in Dhubri, Kamrup Metro, South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakandi. In these districts, commercial establishments will be allowed to operate up to 4 pm.