‘Win-win deal’ on vaccine between Israel and South Korea

Israel: Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Tuesday that Israel will provide 700,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to South Korea in return for a future supply of the vaccines.

Bennett said in a statement that Israel will deliver the Pfizer vaccinations to South Korea this month in order to inoculate more of the Asian country’s population. He added that South Korea will return the same amount of pills to Israel in September.

Bennett also stated ‘this is a win-win deal.’ The agreement will ‘reduce the holes’ in the vaccine’s supply.

The deal, which Bennett personally negotiated with Pfizer CEO Albert Burla, is the first of its type between Israel and another country, according to Bennett. He noted that the Israeli vaccinations would need to be evaluated once they arrived in South Korea.

The agreement comes after the Palestinian Authority, which has limited control over parts of the occupied West Bank, cancelled a pact with Israel to acquire 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccinations. The Palestinians claimed that the vaccinations were too close to expiring and didn’t fulfil their requirements.