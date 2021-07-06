Woman constable found hanging at home; suicide suspected

Pune: A woman constable of the Pune City Police special branch is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Wakad.

Police said the deceased named Shraddha Jaybhaye (28), is a resident of Kaveri Nagar Police Line in Wakad. Jaybhaye was married and her spouse is a member of the Indian Navy stationed in Kerala. The pair has a daughter together.

On Monday, Jaybhaye had her weekly off. She put her kid off at a relative’s house after finishing her job on Sunday and returned home. Later when her friend could not contact her inspite of several calls, she approached the Wakad police. When the squad arrived, they found the door locked from inside.

The police broke through the door and they found Jaybhaye had hung herself. Her corpse was taken for a post-mortem as per protocol, and an accidental death case was filed.

‘No suicide note was recovered,’ stated Senior Police Inspector Vivek Muglikar. ‘A probe has been activated. The cause behind the incident is yet to be determined.’