5-year-old Dharamshala boy becomes Police mascot

Dharamshala: The 5-year-old ‘corona warrior’ has been named the local police mascot for coronavirus protocols after a video of him encouraging people to wear masks in a packed Dharamshala street went viral.

The little boy Amit, who distributes balloons to support his parents’ livelihood, was spotted begging people to wear masks on the streets of Bhagsunag near McLeod Ganj. His video was extensively shared when it was posted on the Instagram page @dharamshalalocal.

‘This little kid was seen on the streets on Dharamshala asking people to wear a mask. He doesn’t even have shoes to wear. See the smirking faces of these people. Who is educated and who is uneducated here?’ read the caption of the post.

The local police honoured Amit with a Pahari hat, snacks and an energy drink as a gesture of their appreciation. Abhay Karki, who administers the Instagram page dharamshalalocal, said ‘an elderly couple gifted him clothes, while many want to fund his education,’ adding that they will speak to his parents, who are out of town, once they return.