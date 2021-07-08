After Lamborghini Urus, Ranveer Singh bought Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who already owns a number of high-end cars, has added another fancy SUV to his collection.

The actor, who turned 36 on Tuesday (July 6), has gifted himself a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 luxury SUV. The automobile was just introduced in India for Rs 2.43 crore, according to reports. The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition was purchased by Ranveer for Rs 3.15 crore in May.

Taking to Instagram, Mercedes-Benz dealer Auto Hangar shared a picture of Ranveer Singh with his new car and wrote: ‘(We wish) the ever-enthusiastic charm of Bollywood, @ranveersingh a very Happy Birthday! We also congratulate him for the new acquisition of Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600.’

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer Singh, who has wowed audiences with strong performances in films, is poised to make his television debut as the presenter of Colors’ quiz program The Big Picture.

Also Read: Tribute mixed with religious undertone enrages netizens