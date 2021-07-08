Commodity Market: Gold prices fall for first time after 6 days

Mumbai: The price of precious metals- gold and silver- declined in the commodity market. The price of gold has slipped down for the first time in six days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures dropped 0.3% to Rs 47,776. Silver futures also slipped by 0.5% to Rs 69,008 per kilogram.

In the international market, the price of spot gold fell 0.4% to US dollar 1,803.1 per ounce. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to US dollar 1,804.30 per ounce.