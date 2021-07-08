Dilip Kumar had advanced prostate cancer, suffered kidney failure: Doctors

Doctors at Hinduja hospital in Khar, where renowned actor Dilip Kumar was being treated, said he had advanced prostate cancer that had spread to other organs.

Kumar had been in the hospital for nearly 15 days. He had been receiving therapy for the past three to four months, according to doctors. ‘He had pleural fluid in his lungs and renal failure. He required numerous blood transfusions. We gave the last transfusion, but it didn’t work, a doctor explained.

The actor had been bedridden for months and had recently turned unresponsive. The fluids that had built up in the pleural cavity had to be evacuated many times, the doctor added.

He has had a decrease in blood pressure and haemoglobin in the previous several days. The actor’s disease spread, making treatment difficult, as per the doctor, who also noted that the actor’s blood group was the unusual O negative, making it difficult to find donors.

The actor died on Wednesday between 6.30 and 7 am, said Dr. Joy Chakraborty, Chief Operating Officer of PD Hinduja hospital.