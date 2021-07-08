Emirates Airlines announces resumption of flight service

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines announced that it will resume passenger flight services to Mauritius. The airline will operate two weekly flights to Mauritius from July 15.

Emirates will use its Emirates A380 aircraft for the service from August 1. Till then the air carrier will use its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Flights to Mauritius will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays. Emirates flight EK701 will depart Dubai 2:35hrs and arrive in Mauritius at 9:10hrs local time. The return flight will operate on Fridays and Sundays. Emirates flight EK 704 will depart Mauritius at 23:10hrs and arrive in Dubai at 5:45hrs local time, the following day.