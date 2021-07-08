Gulf country to impose ‘total lockdown’ during Eid Al Adha holidays

Muscat: A total lockdown will be imposed in Oman during the Eid Al Adha holidays. The Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 has announced this. All commercial activities and movement of individuals and vehicles will be banned during the three-day lockdown period.

The Supreme Committee has also imposed the night curfew from 5pm until 4am from Friday, July 16, 2021, until the morning of Saturday, July 31, 2021. The Supreme Committee has also imposed a ban on Eid Al Adha prayers, traditional pre-Eid souqs (habta) and gatherings in all governorates of the country. This ban includes family gatherings, Eid greeting assemblies and collective celebrations of Eid.

The committee has exempted governorate of Musandam from this lockdown. But only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter the governorate of Musandam from July 9. Also, Omani citizens and residents who have taken at least one dose of approved vaccines will be allowed to visit the Governorate of Dhofar

Oman has lifted the restrictions on passengers arriving from Egypt to the country but have imposed travel ban on passengers from Singapore, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Tunisia, Libya, Argentina, Columbia and Brunei Darussalam. Passengers from these countries are not allowed to enter Oman with effect from 5pm of Friday, July 9, 2021, until further notice. The ban applies to passengers who were in any of these countries 14 days prior to entering the sultanate.