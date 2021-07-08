International drug racket busted, 12 arrested

Chandigarh: Punjab police busted an international drug racket and arrested 12 people including 4 Afghanistan nationals. Police also recovered 20 kilograms of heroin and Rs 40 lakh drug money.

‘Police have recovered 20 kilograms of heroin and Rs 40 lakh drug money.12 people have been arrested including FOUR Afghanistan nationals. Our teams have arrested them from three States–Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. A main wanted Jasbir was also arrested,’ said Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Navjot Singh Mahal.

Earlier on Sunday, Punjab Police arrested four Afghan nationals and seized 17 kg heroin worth Rs 90 crore from a unit in South Delhi. The accused were identified as Mujahed Shinwari, Mohammad Lal Kaker, Jannat Gul Kakar and Samiullah.