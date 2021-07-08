Scientist who lead Sinovac vaccine trials, dies of suspected Covid 19

Jakarta: Novilia Sjafri Bachtiar, a lead scientist on Sinovac vaccine trials in Indonesia died of suspected Covid-19. This has ignited questions on the efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine made by China.

Many researchers have questioned the efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine. As per data provided by independent data group Lapor Covid-19, 131 healthcare workers, mostly vaccinated with the Sinovac shot, have died since June, including 50 in July.

Also Read: ‘Bryum Bharatiensis’: India’s new discovery in Antarctica

‘There’s a lot of doctors and medical workers who have been vaccinated twice but endured medium and severe symptoms, or even died,’ Slamet Budiarto, deputy chief of the Indonesian Medical Association, told parliament on Monday.

Indonesian government has decided to offer booster shots to the medical workers inoculated against Covid-19 using Sinovac’s vaccine. Many countries like Turkey and UAE that used Chinese vaccines to vaccinate their citizens have already started administering booster shots amid efficacy concerns.