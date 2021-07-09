A step closer to Hollywood for Alia!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has come a step closer to realizing her Hollywood aspirations. She has secured a deal with William Morris Firm, an international talent management agency (WME). According to reports, the actress has joined the agency as she ‘eyes opportunities in the US’.

William Morris Agency, founded in 1898, is the world’s oldest talent agency, specializing in sports, events, media, and fashion. It also represents actress Freida Pinto, and it won Agency of the Year at the Billboard Live Music Awards in 2019.

Alia is now filming her next feature, Darlings, which will also be her first producing effort under her Eternal Sunshine Productions company. Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew also appear in the film, which is supposed to be about a mother-daughter relationship. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is a co-producer.

Aside from Darlings, Bhatt is looking forward to the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also has Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, in which she co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy also feature in the film.