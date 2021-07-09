Adar Poonawalla welcomes new Health Minister; says ‘we look forward to your Leadership’

New Delhi: Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, on Thursday, congratulated the new Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter, saying that he is looking forward to working under his leadership as the country ‘navigate through this pandemic.’

‘Congratulations Hon. @mansukhmandviya Ji. As our new Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare India and Chemical & Fertilizers, we look forward to your leadership as we navigate through this pandemic. It was a pleasure interacting with you during your visit to @SerumInstIndia’ Mr. Poonawalla tweeted.

Mandaviya, who was the independent charge of the Shipping Ministry and was the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers before being elevated and appointed as the new Union Health Minister, had visited the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing plant in Pune on July 2 to review vaccine production.

As many as 43 leaders took oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion since Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019, in a significant overhaul. This also aroused questions because several important Modi Cabinet ministers were dropped, including the former health minister, the IT minister, and the I&B minister.

