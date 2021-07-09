After Covid, it’s Zika now – Kerala on high alert

Kerala: The National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirmed 13 additional Zika virus infections in Kerala on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 14. As a result, the state has been placed on high alert.

A 24-year-old pregnant lady was among those afflicted, and she was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne illness on Thursday. Hers was the state’s first instance of the virus.

According to the state administration, 13 of the 19 samples supplied to the institution tested positive for Zika. Fever, rashes and joint discomfort are all symptoms that are comparable to dengue fever.

Veena George, the state’s health minister, said an action plan has been developed to combat the spread of Zika. If a pregnant woman has a fever, she should get checked, the Minister stated at a meeting of the District Medical Officers (DMOs).