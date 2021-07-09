Another country approves India made Covid vaccine

Brussels: European country, Belgium has approved the Covid vaccine made by India. The country has recognized Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. This was announced by the Belgium Embassy in India.

‘Belgium recognizes Covishield, the @AstraZeneca vaccine produced by @SerumInstIndia and distributed by COVAX. An important decision for India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh in the fight against vaccine inequality,’ Belgium Embassy tweeted.

Earlier this week, the Netherlands approved the Covishield vaccine for passengers. Estonia has confirmed that it will recognize all the vaccines authorized by the Government of India for the travel of Indians to Estonia. Several European countries including Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Switzerland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain have confirmed accepting Covishield for travel entry.