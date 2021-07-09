Bollywood heartthrobs to star in India’s first aerial action franchise

The creators of Fighter, featuring megastars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, have declared that the forthcoming film would be India’s first aerial action franchise.

Fans who have been eagerly anticipating the release of the film have reason to celebrate, as they will soon be able to see the new and sizzling chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika.

Taran Adarsh, an Indian cinema critic and trade analyst, disclosed on his Instagram account on Thursday that Fighter will be India’s first aerial action franchise, saluting the courage, sacrifice and patriotism of our military services.

‘BIGGG NEWS… HRITHIK – DEEPIKA IN SIDDHARTH ANAND’S NEXT ‘FIGHTER’… #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone will star in #India’s first aerial action franchise #Fighter… Directed by #SiddharthAnand… Produced by #Viacom18Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. #Fighter salutes the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces. Designed for a global audience. Will be shot at locations across the world. 2022 release,’ read the post.

Sidharth Anand will helm the picture, which was revealed on Hrithik’s birthday this year. On September 30, 2022, the film will be released on a huge scale for a global audience.