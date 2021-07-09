Breaking News: A magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Northern California

Los Angeles: A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck a mountainous region of Northern California near the Nevada border on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), but no injuries or serious damage were immediately reported. Nearby cities, including Sacramento, were affected by the earthquake.

Buildings were evacuated after the quake, causing panic among the residents. Approximately 20 seconds passed between the quake and the aftershocks.

‘While there are no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, this is a rapidly evolving situation & more details will emerge in the coming hours’. California’s Office of Emergency Services tweeted. ‘We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support to rapidly respond to these earthquakes’.