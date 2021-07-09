Celebrity couple have finally named their child!

New Delhi: Randhir Kapoor told ETimes that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have named their second baby born in February this year, ‘Jeh’. Randhir Kapoor, Kareena’s father and veteran actor, confirmed that his grandson is named Jeh and said, ‘Yes, Kareena and Saif’s younger son has been named Jeh.’ When asked when the name had been finalized, the actor stated, ‘We finalized it about a week ago.’ Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a son on February 21. ‘We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support,’ Saif said in a statement.

The actress shared an update on her pregnancy memoir, The Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible, which she announced on her son Taimur’s fourth birthday last year.

This year, Randhir Kapoor, a relatively new social media user, accidentally shared what fans believe was a picture of his second grandson. Fan clubs curated the picture, which went viral.

Saif Ali Khan is a social media recluse, while Kareena Kapoor teased fans on Instagram with a picture of her son on a special occasion. Kareena Kapoor shared the first picture of her baby boy on Women’s Day and captioned it: ‘There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay.’