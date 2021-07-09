Commodity market: Gold prices fall for second day

Mumbai: The price of precious metals-gold and silver- declined in the commodity market for second day in a row. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of gold futures slipped to Rs 47,716 per 10 grams. The price of silver futures was also down by 0.5% to Rs 68,606 per kilogram.

In the international market the price of spot gold remained firm at US dollar 1800.85 per ounce. Price of spot gold has risen 0.8% so far this week. US gold futures gained 0.4% to US dollar 1,806.50 per ounce.