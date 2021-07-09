Emirates issues new flight updates

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has extended flight suspensions from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka until July 15, 2021. The national air carrier of Dubai said that the decision was taken in accordance with the UAE government’s directives. In addition to these three countries, Emirates has also suspended flights to Saudi Arabia, India, Nigeria, South Africa and Vietnam.

Emirates in its update said that passengers who have connected through Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days would not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. Only UAE nationals, UAE Golden Visas holders and diplomats will be exempted from this rule.

Also Read: ‘First time lucky’: Wimbledon has new finalists

The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for passengers from Pakistan on national and foreign flights from May 12. The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in the UAE has maintained that the inbound passenger traffic from countries in the Subcontinent will remain suspended until further notice.

Earlier, national carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways extended the suspension of passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka till July 21, 2021.