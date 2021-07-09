DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

‘First time lucky’: Wimbledon has new finalists

Jul 9, 2021, 08:58 pm IST

London: In tennis, top seed Ashleigh Barty will face eighth seed Karolina Pliskova in the women’s singles final of Wimbledon Championships in London. Both the players entering the finals of Wimbledon for the first time.

Ashleigh Barty defeated former champion Angelique Kerber in the semi-finals by 6-3, 7-6 to become the first Australian woman to reach the Wimbledon singles final  in 41 years. Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic beat Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semi by 5-7,6-4, 6-4.

Eighth seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy is facing Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the first men’s singles semi-final at the Centre Court in London on Friday. World number 1 player Novak Djokovic of Serbia will face Denis Shapovalov on Friday.

