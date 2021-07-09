Indian-made foreign liquor smuggling, 3 arrested

Bhopal: Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) has been smuggled in large quantities by three men after booking a parcel bogie in a superfast train to Bhopal as a consignment of medicine, police said.

On Wednesday, the accused were arrested after they were spotted illegally bringing 350 litres of IMFL, worth Rs 5.50 lakh, by booking the parcel bogie of Shaan-e-Bhopal Express after paying Rs 90,000 fees, Bhopal crime branch’s Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Dhakad told the media.

Two days ago, they brought this stock of IMFL into Bhopal secretly, he said, adding that this is their sixth consignment since June 25 that they have brought into the Madhya Pradesh capital. The accused, Gajendra Rathore (36), Mukesh Mehra (32) and Subhash Soni (32), who were arrested following a tip-off, used to get these consignments from some people in Delhi.

He said that the stock would be delivered to MP in boxes labeled ‘medicines’ with four-layer packaging. Mehra used to sell smuggled IMFL in his Bhopal liquor shop located in Panchavati. In addition, the three accused also sold this alcohol to their customers on an individual basis, Dhakad said. On Thursday, the accused were produced in a local court, which remanded them in custody, he said.