Indian Navy prohibits flying of drones over its assets

The Indian Navy banned non-conventional aerial objects such as drones and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) from flying within 3 kilometres of naval bases, naval units and naval assets on Friday.

According to a defence statement, ‘Any non-conventional aerial object, including RPAs (remotely piloted aircraft systems) found violating this prohibition, will be destroyed or confiscated without any liability, and additionally actions may be initiated under sections 121, 121A, 287, 336, 337 and 338 of Indian Penal Code against the operator.’

The Navy made the decision after two people were injured in a drone strike on an Indian Air Force installation in Jammu last month.

The deployment of a drone to carry out a terrorist assault, according to government officials, marks the start of a new security challenge for the country.