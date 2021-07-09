‘New ministers, shine on your work, not you’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who presided over the first meeting of the new Union Cabinet on Thursday, told ministers their work should shine instead of them, sources privy to the meeting said.

The prime minister also advised his ministers to refrain from making ‘unnecessary statements’ in the media, and instead concentrate on ministerial tasks. According to a source, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the new ministers to meet with their predecessors and learn from them. He said those who are no longer part of the Cabinet have made valuable contributions, and the new ministers can learn from them.

A total of more than 10 ministers resigned prior to the Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on Wednesday. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are among them. According to reports, the prime minister asked all ministers to arrive at their offices by 9.30 am. Apparently, Prime Minister Modi has expressed concern about images of people walking around with no guards or disregarding Covid protocols.

Read more: Kerala’s very own app for online studies

‘There is no pleasure in seeing this and it should frighten us,’ he is reported to have told the Cabinet. Despite increasing vaccination coverage and testing facilities, the prime minister said one should never be complacent or careless. According to the reports, the PM said the prevention of Covid-19 cases is crucial now. However, he advised people to be cautious because the threat is not over and the disease should not be treated as a cause for fear.