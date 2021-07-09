Special flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi announced

Manila: Philippines government has decided to operate special flights to repatriate stranded Filipino expats in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) in Philippines has granted permission to operate special flights. The government will form a Special Working Group (SWG) to decide the protocols for the special commercial flights in coordination with the concerned airlines.

‘The IATF authorized the conduct of special commercial flights to bring home stranded Filipinos in Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other countries where there are travel restrictions imposed. The special commercial flights, which must have prior approval from the SWG, shall likewise be exclusive for Filipinos,’ said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

Philippines has extended the travel restrictions from the UAE, Oman and five other countries until July 15.