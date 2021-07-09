State government announces schools reopening date

Chandigarh: The Haryana state government has granted ‘green signal’ to reopen schools. The Directorate School Education in the state has announced the reopening date of schools across the state.

As per the order issued by the DSE, offline classes will resume for students of Classes 9 to 12 from July 16. For Classes 6 to 8, the offline classes will resume from July 23. The decision on resuming offline classes for students of Classes I-V 1 to 5 will be taken later.

Also Read: Population control: State government to announce new policy

The online classes for students will continue and students who wish to continue taking them will be allowed to do so. Students will be allowed to school only with a written permission from their parents.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued last year regarding physical distancing and other protocols will remain in force as the schools reopen. Schools in Haryana had opened after the first wave of the Covid pandemic but had to be shut again earlier this year .