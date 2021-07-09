Tussle for power – woman manhandled

Uttar Pradesh: A video circulating on social media shows a Samajwadi Party worker being manhandled and her sari being ripped by two men from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as nominations for municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh were filed.

The woman named Ritu Singh was reportedly a proposer for a Samajwadi Party candidate in block panchayat elections, and she was assaulted by opposing party men as she attempted to enter a nomination centre.

They also seized the candidate’s nomination papers, preventing her from filing them on time. As per police, the guys were attempting to ensure that their candidate would be elected without opposition.

Samajwadi Party MLC Shashank Yadav and local leader Kranti Kumar Singh arrived at the scene after hearing about the incident.

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, shared the viral video, which shows two men intercepting the woman and snatching her saree. ‘Power-hungry goons of [Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister] Yogi Adityanath,’ Akhilesh called the suspects.

A charge has been filed against one Yash Verma and other unnamed BJP workers under sections 147, 171f, 354, 392 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code, based on the allegation of Samajwadi Party candidate Ritu Singh.