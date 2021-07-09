Twelve drowned while taking bath, rescue operation in progress

Ayodhya: At least 12 people drowned on Friday while taking a bath in the Saryu river at popular Guptar Ghat in Ayodhya. They were part of a group of 15 people from four families visiting the city from Agra, officials said.

Several local police divers are on the scene for rescue operations, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the officers to reach the spot as soon as possible and rescue the people.

The accident took place at Kutch Ghat within the Guptar Ghat complex. Guptar Ghat is a riverside complex of temples, banks and shrines built in the 19th century.