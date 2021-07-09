Wimbledon Tennis: Matteo Berrettini becomes first Italian to enter finals

London: In tennis, Matteo Berrettini wrote a new history by entering the finals of men’s singles at the Wimbledon Championship. World number 9 player, Matteo Berrettini become the first Italian player to enter the finals of the prestigious tennis tournament.
Matteo Berrettini defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland by 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 in the semi-finals on Friday. He will face either Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov in the finals on Sunday.
In women’s singles final top seed Ashleigh Barty will face eighth seed Karolina Pliskova. Both the players entering the finals of Wimbledon for the first time.
