At least 45 people were killed in a terror attack

Lagos: 45 people were killed in an attack by armed men suspected to be militants in the Faru town situated in northwest Nigeria.

‘The armed bandits stormed Faru town on more than 100 motorbikes, shooting sporadically on the people at about twelve noon yesterday,’ an eye-witness said to an international news agency.

The African country has witnessed continuous attacks by armed groups including bandits and militants leading to deaths and kidnappings. There have also been recurring incidents of cattle rustling and armed banditry in the country. Raids, killings and mass kidnappings for ransom, particularly of school children, have become commonplace in northwest Nigeria.

Nigeria is already fighting a 12-year battle with extremists Boko Haram and Daesh’s West African branch.